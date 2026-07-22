Christian Walker And Astros Take On Marlins On July 22
Christian Walker and the Houston Astros will square off against the Miami Marlins at Daikin Park, on Wednesday, July 22 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Walker has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Walker is hitting for a .234 BA, .310 OBP and .454 SLG with a 22.9% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .764 and he has scored 50 runs. In 410 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 58 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Marlins.
The Marlins will send Sandy Alcantara (10-5) out to make his 22nd start of the season. He is 10-5 with a 3.89 ERA and 107 strikeouts through 136 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.