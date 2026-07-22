Christian Walker And Astros Take On Marlins On July 22

Walker is hitting for a .234 BA, .310 OBP and .454 SLG with a 22.9% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .764 and he has scored 50 runs. In 410 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 58 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

The Marlins will send Sandy Alcantara (10-5) out to make his 22nd start of the season. He is 10-5 with a 3.89 ERA and 107 strikeouts through 136 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.