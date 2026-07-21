Christian Walker And Astros Take On Marlins On July 21

Walker is hitting for a .233 BA, .310 OBP and .455 SLG with a 23.1% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .764 and he has scored 50 runs. In 407 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 58 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Marlins.

The Marlins are sending Tyler Phillips (2-4) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 2-4 with a 3.48 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched.

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