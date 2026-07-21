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Christian Walker
Houston Astros

Christian Walker

Houston Astros • #8 1B

Christian Walker And Astros Take On Marlins On July 21

Christian Walker and his Houston Astros will take on the Miami Marlins at Daikin Park, on Tuesday, July 21 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Walker has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Walker is hitting for a .233 BA, .310 OBP and .455 SLG with a 23.1% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .764 and he has scored 50 runs. In 407 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 58 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Marlins.

The Marlins are sending Tyler Phillips (2-4) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 2-4 with a 3.48 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Christian Walker

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