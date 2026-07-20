Christian Walker And Astros Face Marlins On July 20

Walker is hitting for a .234 BA, .310 OBP and .456 SLG with a 23.2% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .766 and he has scored 50 runs. In 406 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 58 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 1) against the Orioles.

The Marlins will send Janson Junk (4-5) to the mound for his 13th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.57 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.