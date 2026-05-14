Christian Walker And Astros Take On Mariners On May 14

Walker is hitting for a .275 BA, .346 OBP and .525 SLG with a 19% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .871 and he has scored 25 runs. In 179 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 29 runs (10th in MLB). In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Mariners.

The Mariners will send Luis Castillo (0-4) out to make his ninth start of the season. He is 0-4 with a 6.57 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched.

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