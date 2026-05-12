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Christian Walker
Houston Astros

Christian Walker

Houston Astros • #8 1B

Christian Walker And Astros Take On Mariners On May 12

Christian Walker and the Houston Astros will take on the Seattle Mariners at Daikin Park, on Tuesday, May 12 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Walker has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Walker is hitting for a .276 BA, .351 OBP and .513 SLG with an 18.7% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .864 and he has scored 24 runs. In 171 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 27 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Mariners.

Bryan Woo (2-2 with a 4.02 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his ninth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Christian Walker

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