Christian Walker And Astros Take On Mariners On May 12

Walker is hitting for a .276 BA, .351 OBP and .513 SLG with an 18.7% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .864 and he has scored 24 runs. In 171 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 27 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Mariners.

Bryan Woo (2-2 with a 4.02 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his ninth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.