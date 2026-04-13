Christian Walker And Astros Take On Mariners On April 13

Walker is hitting for a .298 BA, .375 OBP and .561 SLG with a 14.1% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .936 and he has scored 10 runs. In 64 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 13 runs (10th in MLB). In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Mariners.

George Kirby (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his fourth start of the season. He has a 3.60 ERA in 20 2/3 innings pitched, with 16 strikeouts.

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