Christian Walker And Astros Take On Mariners On April 11

Walker is hitting for a .321 BA, .390 OBP and .604 SLG with a 13.6% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .994, which ranks 15th in MLB, and he has scored 10 runs. In 59 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 13 runs (5th in MLB). He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Mariners.

The Mariners are sending Luis Castillo (0-0) to make his third start of the season.

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