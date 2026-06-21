Christian Walker And Astros Play Guardians On June 21

Walker is hitting for a .240 BA, .313 OBP and .484 SLG with a 21.3% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .798 and he has scored 43 runs. In 319 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 52 runs (9th in MLB). In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Guardians.

Slade Cecconi makes the start for the Guardians, his 16th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.60 ERA and 65 strikeouts through 78 1/3 innings pitched.

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