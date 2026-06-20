Christian Walker And Astros Square Off Against Guardians On June 20

Walker is hitting for a .242 BA, .313 OBP and .488 SLG with a 21.2% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .801 and he has scored 43 runs. In 316 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 52 runs (8th in MLB). In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Guardians.

Joey Cantillo makes the start for the Guardians, his 16th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 4.37 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched.

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