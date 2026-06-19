Christian Walker And Astros Face Guardians On June 19

Walker is hitting for a .246 BA, .315 OBP and .495 SLG with a 21.2% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .810 and he has scored 42 runs. In 311 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 52 runs (7th in MLB). In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Tigers.

The Guardians are sending Tanner Bibee (2-7) to the mound to make his 16th start of the season. He is 2-7 with a 3.96 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched.

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