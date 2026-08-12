Christian Walker And Astros Play Giants On Aug. 12
Christian Walker and the Houston Astros will square off against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 3:45 p.m. ET.
What It Means
Walker is hitting for a .236 BA, .316 OBP and .449 SLG with a 23.1% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .765 and he has scored 59 runs. In 484 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs and driven in 67 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Giants.
The Giants have not yet named a starter.