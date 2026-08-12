Christian Walker And Astros Play Giants On Aug. 12

Walker is hitting for a .236 BA, .316 OBP and .449 SLG with a 23.1% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .765 and he has scored 59 runs. In 484 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs and driven in 67 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Giants.

The Giants have not yet named a starter.