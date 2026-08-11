Christian Walker And Astros Take On Giants On Aug. 11

Walker is hitting for a .238 BA, .319 OBP and .453 SLG with a 23.3% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .772 and he has scored 59 runs. In 480 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs and driven in 67 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Giants.

The Giants are sending Carson Whisenhunt (2-3) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 7.25 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings pitched.

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