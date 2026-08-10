Christian Walker And Astros Take On Giants On Aug. 10

Walker is hitting for a .240 BA, .319 OBP and .456 SLG with a 23.5% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .776 and he has scored 59 runs. In 476 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs and driven in 67 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Padres.

Blade Tidwell (0-0) starts for the Giants, his second this season.

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