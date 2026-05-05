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Christian Walker
Houston Astros

Christian Walker

Houston Astros • #8 1B

Christian Walker And Astros Play Dodgers On May 5

Christian Walker and the Houston Astros will square off against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Daikin Park, on Tuesday, May 5 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Walker has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Walker is hitting for a .308 BA, .385 OBP and .562 SLG with an 18.2% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .947, which ranks 12th in MLB, and he has scored 22 runs. In 148 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 26 runs (16th in MLB). He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Dodgers.

Shohei Ohtani makes the start for the Dodgers, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 0.60 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Christian Walker

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