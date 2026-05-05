Christian Walker And Astros Play Dodgers On May 5

Walker is hitting for a .308 BA, .385 OBP and .562 SLG with an 18.2% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .947, which ranks 12th in MLB, and he has scored 22 runs. In 148 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 26 runs (16th in MLB). He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Dodgers.

Shohei Ohtani makes the start for the Dodgers, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 0.60 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.

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