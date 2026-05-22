Christian Walker And Astros Play Cubs On May 22

Walker is hitting for a .255 BA, .330 OBP and .489 SLG with a 19.4% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .819 and he has scored 27 runs. In 206 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 31 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Twins.

Jameson Taillon makes the start for the Cubs, his 10th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.97 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.

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