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Christian Walker
Houston Astros

Christian Walker

Houston Astros • #8 1B

Christian Walker And Astros Play Cubs On May 22

Christian Walker and his Houston Astros will square off against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Friday, May 22 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Walker has +710 odds to hit a home run as of Friday morning.

What It Means

Walker is hitting for a .255 BA, .330 OBP and .489 SLG with a 19.4% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .819 and he has scored 27 runs. In 206 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 31 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Twins.

Jameson Taillon makes the start for the Cubs, his 10th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.97 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Christian Walker

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