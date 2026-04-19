Christian Walker And Astros Play Cardinals On April 19
Christian Walker and the Houston Astros will square off against the St. Louis Cardinals at Daikin Park, on Sunday, April 19 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Walker has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Walker is hitting for a .263 BA, .352 OBP and .500 SLG with a 17% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate. His OPS is .852 and he has scored 12 runs. In 88 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 16 runs (16th in MLB). In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Cardinals.
Matthew Liberatore (0-1) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his fifth start of the season. He has a 4.29 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 12 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.