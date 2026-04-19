Christian Walker And Astros Play Cardinals On April 19

Walker is hitting for a .263 BA, .352 OBP and .500 SLG with a 17% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate. His OPS is .852 and he has scored 12 runs. In 88 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 16 runs (16th in MLB). In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Cardinals.

Matthew Liberatore (0-1) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his fifth start of the season. He has a 4.29 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 12 strikeouts.

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