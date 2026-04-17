Christian Walker And Astros Play Cardinals On April 17
Christian Walker and his Houston Astros will take on the St. Louis Cardinals at Daikin Park, on Friday, April 17 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Walker has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Walker is hitting for a .294 BA, .388 OBP and .559 SLG with a 15% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .946, which ranks 17th in MLB, and he has scored 12 runs. In 80 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 16 runs (11th in MLB). He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 2) against the Rockies.
Kyle Leahy (1-2 with a 5.14 ERA and seven strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his fourth of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.