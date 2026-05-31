Christian Walker And Astros Take On Brewers On May 31

Walker is hitting for a .253 BA, .329 OBP and .521 SLG with a 19.3% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .850 and he has scored 36 runs. In 243 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 43 runs (5th in MLB). In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) against the Brewers.

Jacob Misiorowski (5-2 with a 1.83 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his 12th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.