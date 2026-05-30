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Christian Walker
Houston Astros

Christian Walker

Houston Astros • #8 1B

Christian Walker And Astros Square Off Against Brewers On May 30

Christian Walker and his Houston Astros will face the Milwaukee Brewers at Daikin Park, on Saturday, May 30 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Walker has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Walker is hitting for a .254 BA, .328 OBP and .512 SLG with a 19.3% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .839 and he has scored 34 runs. In 238 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 40 runs (8th in MLB). He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Brewers.

Brandon Sproat makes the start for the Brewers, his ninth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 5.84 ERA and 48 strikeouts through 44 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Christian Walker

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