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Christian Walker
Houston Astros

Christian Walker

Houston Astros • #8 1B

Christian Walker And Astros Face Blue Jays On Aug. 4

Christian Walker and his Houston Astros will square off against the Toronto Blue Jays at Daikin Park, on Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Walker has +460 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Walker is hitting for a .237 BA, .314 OBP and .457 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .771 and he has scored 55 runs. In 456 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs and driven in 64 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays are sending Trey Yesavage (5-5) to the mound for his 18th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.73 ERA and 91 strikeouts through 91 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Christian Walker

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