Christian Walker And Astros Face Blue Jays On Aug. 4

Walker is hitting for a .237 BA, .314 OBP and .457 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .771 and he has scored 55 runs. In 456 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs and driven in 64 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays are sending Trey Yesavage (5-5) to the mound for his 18th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.73 ERA and 91 strikeouts through 91 2/3 innings pitched.

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