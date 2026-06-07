Christian Walker And Astros Take On Athletics On June 7

Walker is hitting for a .252 BA, .323 OBP and .504 SLG with a 21.2% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .828 and he has scored 39 runs. In 269 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 46 runs (6th in MLB). He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Athletics.

The Athletics will look to Gage Jump (1-1) in his third start of the season.

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