Christian Walker And Astros Play Athletics On April 5

Walker is hitting for a .344 BA, .417 OBP and .625 SLG with a 16.7% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is 1.042, which ranks 17th in MLB, and he has scored six runs. In 36 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in nine runs (6th in MLB). In his last game, he racked up two extra-base hits (3 for 5 with a double, a home run and two RBIs) against the Athletics.

Jacob Lopez (0-1) starts for the Athletics, his second of the season.

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