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Christian Walker
Houston Astros

Christian Walker

Houston Astros • #8 1B

Christian Walker And Astros Take On Angels On June 9

Christian Walker and his Houston Astros will take on the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Tuesday, June 9 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Walker has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Walker is hitting for a .252 BA, .324 OBP and .500 SLG with a 21.2% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .824 and he has scored 39 runs. In 278 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 48 runs (3rd in MLB). In his last game, he had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs) against the Angels.

Walbert Urena (3-4 with a 2.68 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his 10th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Christian Walker

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