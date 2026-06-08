Christian Walker And Astros Square Off Against Angels On June 8

Walker is hitting for a .248 BA, .319 OBP and .496 SLG with a 21.2% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .815 and he has scored 39 runs. In 273 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 46 runs (7th in MLB). In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Athletics.

Grayson Rodriguez gets the start for the Angels, his fifth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 9.50 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.

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