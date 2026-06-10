Christian Walker And Astros Play Angels On June 10

Walker is hitting for a .249 BA, .320 OBP and .494 SLG with a 21.4% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .814 and he has scored 39 runs. In 281 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 48 runs (5th in MLB). He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Angels.

The Angels will send Reid Detmers (2-5) out for his 14th start of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.26 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.

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