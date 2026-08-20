Christian Walker And Astros Face Angels On Aug. 20

Walker is hitting for a .230 BA, .308 OBP and .440 SLG with a 23.8% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .748 and he has scored 61 runs. In 504 plate appearances, he has hit 23 home runs and driven in 71 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Angels.

Grayson Rodriguez (3-5 with a 7.17 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his 14th of the season.

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