Christian Walker And Astros Face Angels On Aug. 20
Christian Walker and his Houston Astros will take on the Los Angeles Angels at Daikin Park, on Thursday, Aug. 20 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Walker has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Walker is hitting for a .230 BA, .308 OBP and .440 SLG with a 23.8% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .748 and he has scored 61 runs. In 504 plate appearances, he has hit 23 home runs and driven in 71 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Angels.
Grayson Rodriguez (3-5 with a 7.17 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his 14th of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.