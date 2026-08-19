Christian Walker And Astros Play Angels On Aug. 19

Walker is hitting for a .232 BA, .309 OBP and .443 SLG with a 23.8% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .753 and he has scored 61 runs. In 501 plate appearances, he has hit 23 home runs and driven in 71 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Angels.

Walbert Urena makes the start for the Angels, his 21st of the season. He is 8-8 with a 2.67 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched.

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