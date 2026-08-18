Christian Walker And Astros Square Off Against Angels On Aug. 18

Walker is hitting for a .234 BA, .312 OBP and .447 SLG with a 23.5% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .759 and he has scored 61 runs. In 497 plate appearances, he has hit 23 home runs and driven in 71 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Mariners.

George Klassen (1-1 with a 5.52 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his fifth of the season.

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