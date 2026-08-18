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Christian Walker
Houston Astros

Christian Walker

Houston Astros • #8 1B

Christian Walker And Astros Square Off Against Angels On Aug. 18

Christian Walker and the Houston Astros will square off against the Los Angeles Angels at Daikin Park, on Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Walker has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Walker is hitting for a .234 BA, .312 OBP and .447 SLG with a 23.5% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .759 and he has scored 61 runs. In 497 plate appearances, he has hit 23 home runs and driven in 71 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Mariners.

George Klassen (1-1 with a 5.52 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his fifth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Christian Walker

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