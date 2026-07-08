Christian Scott And Mets Play Royals On July 8

Scott is 2-1 with a 3.49 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed four innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering three earned runs while allowing two hits.

The Royals are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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