Christian Scott And Mets Play Phillies On June 27

Scott is 2-0 with a 3.10 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Thursday, June 11 when he tossed 4 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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