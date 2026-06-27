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Christian Scott
New York Mets

Christian Scott

New York Mets • #45 SP

Christian Scott And Mets Play Phillies On June 27

Christian Scott will get the start for his New York Mets against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field, on Saturday, June 27 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Scott has -118 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Scott is 2-0 with a 3.10 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Thursday, June 11 when he tossed 4 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Christian Scott

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