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Christian Scott
New York Mets

Christian Scott

New York Mets • #45 SP

Christian Scott And Mets Take On Phillies On July 16

Christian Scott will get the start for the New York Mets against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Thursday, July 16 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Scott has +100 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Scott is 2-1 with a 3.17 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Wednesday, July 8 when he tossed five scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals while giving up three hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Christian Scott

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