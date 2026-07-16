Christian Scott And Mets Take On Phillies On July 16

Scott is 2-1 with a 3.17 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Wednesday, July 8 when he tossed five scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals while giving up three hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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