Christian Scott And Mets Play Padres On June 5

Scott is 1-0 with a 2.97 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The Padres are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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