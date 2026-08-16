Christian Scott And Mets Square Off Against Nationals On Aug. 16

Scott is 3-3 with a 3.45 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 78 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Monday when he tossed four innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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