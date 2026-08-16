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Christian Scott
New York Mets

Christian Scott

New York Mets • #45 SP

Christian Scott And Mets Square Off Against Nationals On Aug. 16

Christian Scott will get the start for the New York Mets against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field, on Sunday, Aug. 16 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Scott has -122 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Scott is 3-3 with a 3.45 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 78 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Monday when he tossed four innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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