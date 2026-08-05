Christian Scott And Mets Face Guardians On Aug. 5

Scott is 3-3 with a 2.99 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 69 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed six innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

The Guardians are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.