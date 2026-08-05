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Christian Scott
New York Mets

Christian Scott

New York Mets • #45 SP

Christian Scott And Mets Face Guardians On Aug. 5

Christian Scott will get the start for the New York Mets against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Scott has +128 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Scott is 3-3 with a 2.99 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 69 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed six innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

The Guardians are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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