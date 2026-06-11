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Christian Scott
New York Mets

Christian Scott

New York Mets • #45 SP

Christian Scott And Mets Take On Cardinals On June 11

Christian Scott will get the start for the New York Mets against the St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field, on Thursday, June 11 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Scott has +136 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Scott is 2-0 with a 2.50 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while allowing three hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Christian Scott

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