Christian Scott And Mets Take On Cardinals On June 11

Scott is 2-0 with a 2.50 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while allowing three hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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