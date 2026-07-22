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Christian Scott
New York Mets

Christian Scott

New York Mets • #45 SP

Christian Scott And Mets Square Off Against Brewers On July 22

Christian Scott will get the start for his New York Mets against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Wednesday, July 22 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Scott has -118 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Scott is 3-1 with a 2.87 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Thursday when he threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies while allowing three hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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