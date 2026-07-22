Christian Scott And Mets Square Off Against Brewers On July 22

Scott is 3-1 with a 2.87 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Thursday when he threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies while allowing three hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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