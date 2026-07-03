Christian Scott And Mets Square Off Against Braves On July 3

Scott is 2-0 with a 3.20 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Braves are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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