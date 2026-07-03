Christian Scott And Mets Square Off Against Braves On July 3
Christian Scott will get the start for his New York Mets against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Friday, July 3 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Scott has -120 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Scott is 2-0 with a 3.20 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
The Braves are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.