Christian Scott And Mets Play Braves On Aug. 10

Scott is 3-3 with a 3.15 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 74 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed five innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Braves are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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