FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAF

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Christian Encarnacion-Strand
Baltimore Orioles

Christian Encarnacion-Strand

Baltimore Orioles • #32 1B

Christian Encarnacion-Strand And Orioles Face Yankees On Aug. 19

Christian Encarnacion-Strand and the Baltimore Orioles will square off against the New York Yankees at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 6:35 p.m. ET. Encarnacion-Strand has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Encarnacion-Strand is hitting for a .262 BA, .308 OBP and .524 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and a 5.4% walk rate. His OPS is .832 and he has scored eight runs. In 92 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 22 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Yankees.

Will Warren gets the start for the Yankees, his 24th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 4.42 ERA and 117 strikeouts through 118 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Christian Encarnacion-Strand

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Baltimore OriolesRecent Baltimore Orioles Player News

View All Baltimore Orioles Player News