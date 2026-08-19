Christian Encarnacion-Strand And Orioles Face Yankees On Aug. 19

Encarnacion-Strand is hitting for a .262 BA, .308 OBP and .524 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and a 5.4% walk rate. His OPS is .832 and he has scored eight runs. In 92 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 22 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Yankees.

Will Warren gets the start for the Yankees, his 24th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 4.42 ERA and 117 strikeouts through 118 2/3 innings pitched.

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