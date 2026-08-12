Christian Encarnacion-Strand And Orioles Play Twins On Aug. 12

Encarnacion-Strand is hitting for a .271 BA, .328 OBP and .525 SLG with a 21.5% strikeout rate and a 6.2% walk rate. His OPS is .854 and he has scored six runs. In 65 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 13 runs. Encarnacion-Strand has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had three hits (going 3 for 4 with a home run and an RBI) in his last game against the Twins.

Zebby Matthews makes the start for the Twins, his 16th of the season. He is 5-8 with a 5.23 ERA and 73 strikeouts through 86 2/3 innings pitched.

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