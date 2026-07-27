Christian Encarnacion-Strand And Orioles Play Tigers On July 27

Encarnacion-Strand is hitting for a .370 BA, .414 OBP and .741 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is 1.155 and he has scored three runs. In 30 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in nine runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Braves.

Keider Montero (7-5) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 3.14 ERA in 106 2/3 innings pitched, with 78 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.