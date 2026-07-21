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Christian Encarnacion-Strand
Baltimore Orioles

Christian Encarnacion-Strand

Baltimore Orioles • #32 1B

Christian Encarnacion-Strand And Orioles Take On Red Sox On July 21

Christian Encarnacion-Strand and the Baltimore Orioles will face the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Tuesday, July 21 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Encarnacion-Strand has +600 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Encarnacion-Strand had a .208 BA, .234 OBP and .377 SLG with a 23.4% strikeout rate and a 2.2% walk rate last season. His OPS was .610 and he scored 13 runs. In 137 plate appearances, he hit six home runs and drove in 19 runs. In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs) against the Red Sox.

Eduardo Rivera (0-0) starts for the Red Sox, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Christian Encarnacion-Strand

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