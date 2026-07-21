Christian Encarnacion-Strand And Orioles Take On Red Sox On July 21

Encarnacion-Strand had a .208 BA, .234 OBP and .377 SLG with a 23.4% strikeout rate and a 2.2% walk rate last season. His OPS was .610 and he scored 13 runs. In 137 plate appearances, he hit six home runs and drove in 19 runs. In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs) against the Red Sox.

Eduardo Rivera (0-0) starts for the Red Sox, his third of the season.

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