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Christian Encarnacion-Strand
Baltimore Orioles

Christian Encarnacion-Strand

Baltimore Orioles • #32 1B

Christian Encarnacion-Strand And Orioles Face Rays On Aug. 17

Christian Encarnacion-Strand and his Baltimore Orioles will face the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Monday, Aug. 17 at 6:05 p.m. ET. Encarnacion-Strand has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Encarnacion-Strand is hitting for a .250 BA, .293 OBP and .500 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and a 4.8% walk rate. His OPS is .793 and he has scored seven runs. In 83 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 18 runs. He collected three RBI (going 1-for-5 with a double) in his last game against the Rays.

Shane McClanahan looks for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Rays, his 21st of the season. He is 9-6 with a 3.09 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Christian Encarnacion-Strand

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