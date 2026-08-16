Christian Encarnacion-Strand And Orioles Square Off Against Rays On Aug. 16

Encarnacion-Strand is hitting for a .254 BA, .299 OBP and .507 SLG with a 23.1% strikeout rate and a 5.1% walk rate. His OPS is .806 and he has scored seven runs. In 78 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 15 runs. In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Rays.

Freddy Peralta makes the start for the Rays, his 25th of the season. He is 5-9 with a 5.33 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 123 1/3 innings pitched.

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