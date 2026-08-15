Christian Encarnacion-Strand And Orioles Square Off Against Rays On Aug. 15

Encarnacion-Strand is hitting for a .258 BA, .306 OBP and .485 SLG with a 21.9% strikeout rate and a 5.5% walk rate. His OPS is .790 and he has scored six runs. In 73 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 14 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Rays.

Ian Seymour will look to secure his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Rays, his 10th of the season. He is 9-3 with a 4.08 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 90 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.