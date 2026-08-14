Christian Encarnacion-Strand And Orioles Face Rays On Aug. 14

Encarnacion-Strand is hitting for a .254 BA, .309 OBP and .492 SLG with a 21.7% strikeout rate and a 5.8% walk rate. His OPS is .801 and he has scored six runs. In 69 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 13 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Twins.

Steven Matz gets the start for the Rays, his 11th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 5.46 ERA and 48 strikeouts through 62 2/3 innings pitched.

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