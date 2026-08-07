Christian Encarnacion-Strand And Orioles Square Off Against Rangers On Aug. 7

Encarnacion-Strand is hitting for a .250 BA, .321 OBP and .500 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .821 and he has scored five runs. In 54 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Angels.

Nathan Eovaldi (10-9 with a 4.31 ERA and 135 strikeouts in 127 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 22nd of the season.

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