Christian Encarnacion-Strand And Orioles Square Off Against Rangers On Aug. 7
Christian Encarnacion-Strand and the Baltimore Orioles will take on the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Friday, Aug. 7 at 8:15 p.m. ET. Encarnacion-Strand has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Encarnacion-Strand is hitting for a .250 BA, .321 OBP and .500 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .821 and he has scored five runs. In 54 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Angels.
Nathan Eovaldi (10-9 with a 4.31 ERA and 135 strikeouts in 127 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 22nd of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.