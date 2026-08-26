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Christian Encarnacion-Strand
Baltimore Orioles

Christian Encarnacion-Strand

Baltimore Orioles • #32 1B

Christian Encarnacion-Strand And Orioles Play Cardinals On Aug. 26

Christian Encarnacion-Strand and his Baltimore Orioles will face the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Encarnacion-Strand has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Encarnacion-Strand is hitting for a .238 BA, .278 OBP and .485 SLG with a 26.6% strikeout rate and a 4.6% walk rate. His OPS is .763 and he has scored 10 runs. In 109 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 25 runs. In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a home run) against the Cardinals.

Michael McGreevy gets the start for the Cardinals, his 26th of the season. He is 5-9 with a 3.54 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 137 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Christian Encarnacion-Strand

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