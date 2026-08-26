Christian Encarnacion-Strand And Orioles Play Cardinals On Aug. 26

Encarnacion-Strand is hitting for a .238 BA, .278 OBP and .485 SLG with a 26.6% strikeout rate and a 4.6% walk rate. His OPS is .763 and he has scored 10 runs. In 109 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 25 runs. In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a home run) against the Cardinals.

Michael McGreevy gets the start for the Cardinals, his 26th of the season. He is 5-9 with a 3.54 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 137 1/3 innings pitched.

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