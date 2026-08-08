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Chris Sale
Atlanta Braves

Chris Sale

Atlanta Braves • #51 SP

Chris Sale And Braves Take On Yankees On Aug. 8

Chris Sale will get the start for the Atlanta Braves against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Saturday, Aug. 8 at 3:05 p.m. ET. Sale has -125 odds to total over 7.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Sale is 12-6 with a 2.08 ERA and 143 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Wednesday, July 29 when he tossed six scoreless innings against the New York Mets while allowing two hits.

The Yankees are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Chris Sale

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