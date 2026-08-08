Chris Sale And Braves Take On Yankees On Aug. 8

Sale is 12-6 with a 2.08 ERA and 143 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Wednesday, July 29 when he tossed six scoreless innings against the New York Mets while allowing two hits.

The Yankees are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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