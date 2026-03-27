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Chris Sale
Atlanta Braves

Chris Sale

Atlanta Braves • #51 SP

Chris Sale And Braves Square Off Against Royals On March 27

Chris Sale will get the start for his Atlanta Braves against the Kansas City Royals on Opening Day at Truist Park, on Friday, March 27 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Sale has -106 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Sale went 7-5 with a 2.58 ERA and 165 strikeouts in 125 2/3 innings pitched last season.

The Royals averaged 4 runs per game last year, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Chris Sale

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