Chris Sale And Braves Square Off Against Royals On March 27

Sale went 7-5 with a 2.58 ERA and 165 strikeouts in 125 2/3 innings pitched last season.

The Royals averaged 4 runs per game last year, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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